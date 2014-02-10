FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Yapi Kredi meets forecast with 3.2 bln lira 2013 profit
February 10, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Yapi Kredi meets forecast with 3.2 bln lira 2013 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi posted a net profit 3.2 billion lira ($1.44 billion) in 2013 on the back of a 1.28 billion windfall from the sale of its insurance unit, matching a Reuters poll forecast.

Yapi Kredi’s loans and receivables rose to 96 billion lira in 2013 from 75.8 billion a year ago, it said in a results statement to the Istanbul stock exchange showed.

The bank’s profit was 1.91 billion lira in 2012.

$1 = 2.2199 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

