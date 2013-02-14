FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yapi Kredi Sigorta shares surge on bid prospects
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
February 14, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Yapi Kredi Sigorta shares surge on bid prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey’s Yapi Kredi Sigorta jumped as much as 7 percent on Thursday after banking sources said three global insurers were expected to make binding bids for the company, the insurance unit of Yapi Kredi Bank.

Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Zurich Insurance and Germany’s Allianz SE are in the race for Yapi Kredi Sigorta, a joint venture between Italy’s UniCredit SpA and Turkey’s Koc Holding, three banking sources familiar with the matter said. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.