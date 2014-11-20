Turkey's YDA Group says secures 315 mln euro financing for PPP hospital project

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkish construction firm YDA Group said it secured 315 million euro ($395 million) financing from local and international banks for a hospital project in Kayseri province worth 420 million euro.

YDA said it will fund the remaining 105 million euro from its equity capital, according to an e-mailed statement from the company.

Turkish government decided to build massive integrated health campuses all around Turkey, equipped with latest technological medical equipments by using Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.