Turkey's YDA Group says secures 315 mln euro financing for PPP hospital project
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's YDA Group says secures 315 mln euro financing for PPP hospital project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkish construction firm YDA Group said it secured 315 million euro ($395 million) financing from local and international banks for a hospital project in Kayseri province worth 420 million euro.

YDA said it will fund the remaining 105 million euro from its equity capital, according to an e-mailed statement from the company.

Turkish government decided to build massive integrated health campuses all around Turkey, equipped with latest technological medical equipments by using Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

$1 = 0.7976 euro Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
