Turkey has frozen assets of former Yemeni President Saleh -official gazette
April 21, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Turkey has frozen assets of former Yemeni President Saleh -official gazette

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Turkey has frozen the assets of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in line with a decision by the UN Security Council, the government said in its Official Gazette on Thursday.

All of Saleh’s assets in Turkish banks and other financial institutions, including safes, were frozen, it said.

Saleh is suspected of amassing as much as $60 billion, equivalent to Yemen’s annual GDP, during his long rule, and colluding in a militia takeover in 2014, U.N.-appointed investigators have told the Security Council. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)

