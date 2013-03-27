FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Yildiz targets 2013 double digit revenue, profit growth
March 27, 2013 / 8:34 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Yildiz targets 2013 double digit revenue, profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest food group Yildiz Holding targets double-digit growth in revenues and profit in 2013 and the group will focus on acquisition and investment opportunites in countries in the region, the company said on Wednesday.

Yildiz, the parent of biscuit company Ulker and private equity firm Gozde, posted consolidated gross revenues of 12.4 billion lira ($6.8 billion) in 2012 and 587 million lira profit in the same period. ($1 = 1.8143 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay)

