Turkey's Yildiz Holding in talks to sell yeast unit-CFO

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest food group Yildiz Holding is in talks with strategic investors about selling its yeast making unit Dosu Maya, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

Yildiz, which owns family-run biscuit company Ulker and premium chocolate maker Godiva, is seeking to focus on developing its consumer brands. The group generated sales of 12.4 billion lira ($6.0 billion) in 2012.

“There is a sale process for Dosu. We plan to sell 100 percent. We are in talks with strategic investors,” group chief financial officer Cem Karakas said, but declined to give further details.

Yildiz earlier this year bought Spanish discount retailer Dia’s Turkish operation DiaSA for 136.5 million euros ($183 million).

Other than food, Yildiz Holding is also active in finance, packaging, real estate, retail, information technology and personal care products.

($1 = 2.0545 liras)