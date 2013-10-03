Yildiz Holding to sell 20% stake in Ulker at 12.6 lira per share

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yildiz Holding will sell a 20 percent stake in foodmaker Ulker Biskuvi instead of an initially announced 10 percent, it said on Thursday.

In a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, Yildiz said bookbuilding had started and the price per share was set at 12.60 lira. Shares in Ulker fell 1.44 percent to 13.70 lira.

Yildiz had announced the sale in August, saying the sale came after requests from foreign investors and was aimed at deepening Ulker’s market. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)