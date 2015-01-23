FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Yildiz Holding to launch flotation of dairy unit
January 23, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Yildiz Holding to launch flotation of dairy unit

ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Yildiz Holding, Turkey’s largest food group, has applied to the Capital Markets Board for an initial public offering of its dairy unit Ak Gida, the company told Reuters on Friday.

Gozde Girisim, Yildiz Holding’s private equity arm, is also interested in selling its 48.81 percent stake in Azmusebat Steel, a maker of razor blades and other personal care items, the sources said.

Yildiz Holding confirmed the company’s interest to investigate strategic partnership options for Azmusebat Steel, but said it has not yet mandated banks. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Holmes)

