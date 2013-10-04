FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Ulker eyes 4.5 bln lira sales in 2016 -Yildiz Holding
October 4, 2013 / 7:38 AM / in 4 years

Turkey's Ulker eyes 4.5 bln lira sales in 2016 -Yildiz Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yildiz Holding said on Friday it had completed the sale of a 20 percent stake in Ulker Biskuvi and said the unit targeted sales of 4.5 billion lira ($2.25 billion) in 2016.

Yildiz, which also owns Godiva Chocolatier, said Ulker’s free float rate rose to 42 percent after the sale. The $413 million earned from the sale would be used in existing investments of unit Gozde Girisim and the parent company.

$1 = 2.0029 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

