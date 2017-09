ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Dubai-based private equity investor Abraaj Capital acquired 80 percent stake in Turkish dairy products maker Yorsan, Turkey’s Competition Board said on Friday.

Abraaj Capital will carry out the transaction via its Turkish subsidiary Dairy Fresh, while no other details on the acquisition were announced.

Yorsan’s sales were 360 million lira ($174 million) in 2012, according to media reports.