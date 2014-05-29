FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's top court rules YouTube ban violates rights - media
May 29, 2014

Turkey's top court rules YouTube ban violates rights - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a block on access to video-sharing website YouTube, imposed by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government two months ago, was a violation of rights, local media reported.

Blocks on access to YouTube and Twitter were imposed after audio recordings, purportedly revealing corruption in Erdogan’s inner circle, were leaked on the sites. The block on access to Twitter was lifted in April.

Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

