Turkey lifts block on access to YouTube - official

ANKARA, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s telecoms regulator on Tuesday removed from its website an official order blocking access to YouTube after the country’s top court ruled last week the ban imposed by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government was a breach of rights.

The video-sharing web site will be accessible in Turkey later on Tuesday, an official at the prime minister’s office told Reuters.

Blocks on access to YouTube and Twitter were imposed after audio recordings, purportedly revealing corruption in Erdogan’s inner circle, were leaked on the sites. The block on access to Twitter was lifted in April. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)