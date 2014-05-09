FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Turkey's Ziraat Bank says board member Aslan resigns
#Corrections News
May 9, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Turkey's Ziraat Bank says board member Aslan resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Bank corrects date of resignation to May 9)

ISTANBUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ziraat Bank said on Friday board member Suleyman Aslan, a former chief executive of fellow state-owned lender Halkbank who was detained earlier this year in a corruption probe, has resigned after just over a month in the role.

Ziraat said Aslan had resigned on May 9, but gave no further details.

Aslan was detained for questioning in December while still at Halkbank. He left that job in February and was named to Ziraat’s board of directors at the end of March. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
