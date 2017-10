Turkey's Ziraat Bank 2011 net profit down 43 pct vs year ago

ISTANBUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state owned lender Ziraat Bank posted a net profit of 2.1 billion lira ($1.19 billion) in 2011, down 43 percent from 3.7 billion lira in 2010, the bank said on Monday.

In an e-mailed statement, the bank said its loans rose 24 percent to 71.4 billion lira in 2011 from 57.4 billion a year ealier, while its deposits declined by 10 percent.

The bank’s general manager Huseyin Aydin said Ziraat aimed higher returns on equity and that sustainable profitability was among bank’s main targets. ($1 = 1.7677 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)