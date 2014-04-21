Turkey's Ziraat Bank Q1 profit likely rose 10 pct -CEO

ISTANBUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ziraat Bank expects first-quarter net profit to rise 10 percent from last year’s 902 million lira ($423.6 million), and loans to grow over 25 percent by year-end, said Chief Executive Huseyin Aydin.

Ziraat’s loans grew 7 percent in the first quarter, Aydin said late on Friday in comments set for later release.

Aydin also said net profit this year will be higher than last year’s 3.3 billion lira, and that the bank plans to issue a eurobond of around $1 billion.