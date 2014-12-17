FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Ziraat Bank to launch up to $10 bln borrowing programme
December 17, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Ziraat Bank to launch up to $10 bln borrowing programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s biggest state-run lender Ziraat Bankasi is planning to launch a borrowing programme of up $4 billion and 15 billion lira ($6.33 billion) through separate issues in domestic and global markets, the bank said late on Tuesday.

The bank is planning to issue lira-denominated borrowing instruments worth up to 15 billion lira with different maturities up to 5 years, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The bank will also launch a foreign currency denominated medium-term note programme in international markets worth up to $4 billion through one or more issues.

Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler

