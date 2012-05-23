FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Ziylan eyes partnership with European fund
May 23, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Ziylan eyes partnership with European fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ziylan, an Istanbul-based shoe maker group, signed a confidentiality agreement with a European fund to form a 50-50 joint partnership, board chairman Mehmet Ziylan said on Wednesday.

Ziylan also told Reuters the group, which exports shoes to 40 countries, was in talks to buy three shoe brands in Italy, and expected to complete at least one of these purchases this year.

Ziylan Group, which owns 243 shops in Turkey, bought Italy’s Lumberjack brand earlier this year. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay)

