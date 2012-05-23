Turkey's Ziylan eyes partnership with European fund

ISTANBUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ziylan, an Istanbul-based shoe maker group, signed a confidentiality agreement with a European fund to form a 50-50 joint partnership, board chairman Mehmet Ziylan said on Wednesday.

Ziylan also told Reuters the group, which exports shoes to 40 countries, was in talks to buy three shoe brands in Italy, and expected to complete at least one of these purchases this year.

Ziylan Group, which owns 243 shops in Turkey, bought Italy’s Lumberjack brand earlier this year. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay)