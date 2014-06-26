FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turkiye Finans to raise up to 3 bln rgt with sukuk in Malaysia
June 26, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkiye Finans to raise up to 3 bln rgt with sukuk in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on first issuance from the programme)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi plans to sell 3 billion ringgit ($933 million) of Islamic bonds in Malaysia, according to a filing with the southeast Asian country’s central bank on Thursday.

The bank will initially raise 800 million ringgit with a five-year sukuk on June 30, according to a separate filing by Standard Chartered Saadiq to the central bank. It will have an annual return of six percent.

Sukuk under the programme will have a tenure of one to 20 years. Funds raised will go towards general corporate purposes.

The so-called sukuk murabaha will be issued through TF Varlik Kiralama, a wholly-owned unit of Turkiye Finans. Malaysia’s RAM Ratings has accorded the programme an indicative long-term rating of AA3.

HSBC Amanah Malaysia and Standard Chartered Saadiq are joint advisers.

$1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter

