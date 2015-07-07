FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat - spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
July 7, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Turkish Airlines passenger plane flies over the Fiumicino Airport with the moon seen behind in Rome in this June 6, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito/Files

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for flag carrier Turkish Airlines said its Bangkok-Istanbul flight was forced to make an emergency landing at New Delhi airport on Tuesday after a note warning of a bomb was found in the lavatory.

Authorities were now searching the aircraft, a spokeswoman said on condition of anonymity. The flight will resume its journey if no security threat is found, she added.

The state-run carrier, Europe’s fourth-largest airline, has faced a series of bomb threats, which have all proven to be false, since April.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.