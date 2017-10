ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s local passenger and light commercial vehicle sales dropped 29.6 percent to 41,324 units in February, the Automotive Distributors’ Association data showed on Tuesday.

For the first two months of 2012, sales dropped by 31.6 percent to 70,869 units, signalling that there is economic slowdown as expected. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)