ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s trade deficit narrowed in March to $7.35 billion from $9.83 billion a year ago, data showed on Monday, below a forecast of a deficit of $7.6 billion in a Reuters poll.

Exports rose 12 percent to $13.25 billion and imports fell 4.8 percent to $20.6 billion in March, the Turkish Statistics Institute said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)