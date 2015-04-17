FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines says plane lands safely in Istanbul after bomb threat
#Industrials
April 17, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish Airlines says plane lands safely in Istanbul after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 17 (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines plane landed safely in Istanbul after being recalled due to a bomb threat while bound for Basel, a spokeswoman said, the latest in a series of such incidents that have forced the carrier to divert or recall flights.

The private Dogan news agency said bomb disposal experts had begun searching the plane, a Boeing 738, in which a note had been found which said “there is a bomb”. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet)

