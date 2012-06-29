Turkish Airlines not planning to buy Aer Lingus-CEO

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - National carrier Turkish Airlines’ Chief Executive Temel Kotil said on Friday that his company did not plan to buy Irish airline Aer Lingus .

“The EU (European Union) does not favour a company outside the union holding a majority stake. There isn’t a liberal market there, our path for inorganic growth in the EU is currently blocked,” Kotil said at a conference in Istanbul.

The Sunday Business Post had reported on June 24 that Turkish Airlines may be a potential bidder for Aer Lingus and was assessing Ireland’s 75-year-old former flag carrier.