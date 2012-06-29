FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Airlines not planning to buy Aer Lingus-CEO
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 29, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish Airlines not planning to buy Aer Lingus-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - National carrier Turkish Airlines’ Chief Executive Temel Kotil said on Friday that his company did not plan to buy Irish airline Aer Lingus .

“The EU (European Union) does not favour a company outside the union holding a majority stake. There isn’t a liberal market there, our path for inorganic growth in the EU is currently blocked,” Kotil said at a conference in Istanbul.

The Sunday Business Post had reported on June 24 that Turkish Airlines may be a potential bidder for Aer Lingus and was assessing Ireland’s 75-year-old former flag carrier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.