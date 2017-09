ISTANBUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Turkish Airlines said on Monday it has decided to convert an option to buy 15 Boeing 737-8 MAX airplanes into a firm order for delivery in 2020.

The state-run airline made the statement in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Last year, Turkish Airlines finalised an order for 95 Boeing aircraft, including 25 options. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Pravin Char)