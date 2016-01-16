FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High winds force Turkish Airlines to cancel 95 flights
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
January 16, 2016 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

High winds force Turkish Airlines to cancel 95 flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines on Saturday cancelled 95 flights because of strong winds at its hub in Istanbul, according to a statement on its website.

Domestic and international flights in and out of Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport were affected, it said.

“Due to storm-strength ‘lodos’ winds, flights on Jan. 16 and 17 have been cancelled to reduce potential capacity,” Turkish Airlines, Europe’s fourth-biggest carrier, said.

The lodos is a warm southwesterly wind in the Sea of Marmara that blows at times throughout the year and can raise high seas.

The main ferry service across the Marmara cancelled a half-dozen trips due to the lodos, the state-run Anadolu Agency said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Mark Potter)

