Turkish Airlines raises $328 mln in its first EETC issue - bankers
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish Airlines raises $328 mln in its first EETC issue - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines has raised around $328.3 million through dollar-denominated Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates, bankers told Reuters on Thursday, the first time the airline has tapped the capital markets.

The certificates have an expected final maturity of March 2027 and the deal is expected to be finalised later on Thursday, the bankers said.

EETCs, a special type of debt financing, ensure that lenders have direct claim over an aircraft in the event that an airline runs into financial trouble. They typically offer lower interest rates than other forms of aircraft financing.

Reporting by Nevzat Davranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
