ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines said on Thursday that passenger numbers rose 19.2 percent year-on-year to 5.1 million in the January-February period.

The company said its load factor rose 4.8 percentage points to 71.6 percent in the January-February period, according to a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)