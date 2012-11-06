Turkish Airlines says considering more cooperation with Lufthansa

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines, Turkey’s flag carrier, said on Tuesday it was at the stage of considering further cooperation on a possible new structure with Germany’s Lufthansa.

No decision had been taken and talks were not underway, the Istanbul-based airline said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said at the weekend he had agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to “joint management” of the two companies. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Goodman)