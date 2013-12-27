Turkish Airlines says worker killed in Libya robbery

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines said on Friday that a member of staff was killed and another injured in a robbery at its Tripoli sales office in Libya.

The circumstances of the incident, or when it happened, were not known, but many parts of Libya are lawless and chaotic, with the government struggling to assert control over a country awash with arms from the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

As one of the world’s fastest growing carriers, Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier, flies to more than 200 destinations in 104 countries, according to its website. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Alison Williams)