FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Airlines says worker killed in Libya robbery
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 27, 2013 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish Airlines says worker killed in Libya robbery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines said on Friday that a member of staff was killed and another injured in a robbery at its Tripoli sales office in Libya.

The circumstances of the incident, or when it happened, were not known, but many parts of Libya are lawless and chaotic, with the government struggling to assert control over a country awash with arms from the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

As one of the world’s fastest growing carriers, Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier, flies to more than 200 destinations in 104 countries, according to its website. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.