FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Airlines closer to buying Polish LOT-paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 21, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Turkish Airlines closer to buying Polish LOT-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 21 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines has examined the financial condition of Poland’s flag carrier LOT ahead of a potential bid, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

Polish daily Rzeczpospolita, without naming its source, said the Turkish carrier conducted due diligence of LOT in March. The paper estimated LOT’s value at around 2 billion zlotys ($630.4 million).

A spokeswoman for Poland’s Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, declined to confirm the report, but said the ministry has held some discussions with Turkish Airlines in recent months.

The treasury will pick an adviser for the sale process in May, she added.

Turkish Airlines’ spokesman Ali Genc also confirmed discussions on a possible LOT acquisition were being held.

“No other decision has been taken by the board,” he added.

In January, Chairman Hamdi Topcu said the carrier would start talks to buy LOT. ($1 = 3.1727 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski in Warsaw and Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul; editing by Patrick Graham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.