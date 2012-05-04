FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines continues talks buyout talks with Polish LOT-CEO
May 4, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish Airlines continues talks buyout talks with Polish LOT-CEO

ISTANBUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Temel Kotil said on Friday partnership talks with Poland’s flag carrier LOT were continuing and no decision had been made regarding pulling out from its joint venture with Bosnia’s flag carrier BH Airlines.

In January, Turkish Airlines Chairman Hamdi Topcu said the carrier would start talks to buy LOT.

Turkish Airlines holds a 49 percent stake in the Bosnian carrier. (Reporting by Evren Ballim, writing by Seda Sezer)

