ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines had a net loss of 29.38 million lira ($16 million) in the first quarter, compared with a loss of 219.8 million lira in the same period a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Istanbul bourse.

The company’s sales rose 35 percent to 2.84 billion lira in the first quarter from 2.10 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.8366 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)