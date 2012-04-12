FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines 2011 sales 11.82 bln lira
April 12, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

Turkish Airlines 2011 sales 11.82 bln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines posted sales in 2011 of 11.82 billion Turkish lira ($6.54 billion), a 40 percent increase from 8.42 billion lira a year ago, the airline said in a filing to the Istanbul bourse.

Turkish Airlines’ net profit dropped from 286.4 million lira a year ago to 18.5 million lira in 2011.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, the company said it had changed the accounting currency from lira to U.S. dollars, a move analysts said made it difficult to accurately compare this year’s results to previous years.

$1 = 1.8083 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay

