FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Airlines beats f'casts with 193 mln lira Q2 profit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 1, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Turkish Airlines beats f'casts with 193 mln lira Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines beat analysts’ forecasts in the second quarter, posting a net profit of 193.1 million lira ($105 mln) up from a 170 million lira loss in the same period a year earlier.

Sales rose to 3.84 billion lira from 2.80 billion a year earlier, the company said in stock exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 140.4 million lira on sales of 3.63 billion.

$1 = 1.8267 Turkish liras Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.