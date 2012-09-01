Turkish Airlines beats f'casts with 193 mln lira Q2 profit

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines beat analysts’ forecasts in the second quarter, posting a net profit of 193.1 million lira ($105 mln) up from a 170 million lira loss in the same period a year earlier.

Sales rose to 3.84 billion lira from 2.80 billion a year earlier, the company said in stock exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 140.4 million lira on sales of 3.63 billion.