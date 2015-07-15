FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkiye Finans in talks with banks for dollar tier 2 bond - sources
July 15, 2015

Turkiye Finans in talks with banks for dollar tier 2 bond - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI/ISTANBUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic lender Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi has invited banks to pitch for a potential dollar-denominated sukuk to bolster its supplementary capital, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

The lender is planning to issue Tier 2 sukuk after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, on condition of anonymity as the information is not yet public.

The lender is expected to raise around $400 million, one of the sources said.

Turkiye Finans was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan in Dubai and Nevzat Devranoglu in Istanbul, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
