Turkey's Halkbank says bid for Serbia's Cacanska Banka fails

ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-run lender Halkbank said late on Tuesday its offer to buy a 76.76 percent stake in Serbian lender Cacanska Banka had failed.

Halkbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it could not agree on the price with related authorities, without elaborating how much it had offered.

Cacanska Banka is 28.48 percent owned by the Serbian government, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds 24.99 percent, according to Reuters data. The International Finance Corporation owns 19.99 percent, with the remaining 26.54 percent is owned by other shareholders.

According to Reuters data, the Serbian bank has a market cap of $18.12 million. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)