Turkish Halk insurance units' privatisation tender details unveiled

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Official Gazette on Monday published details of block sale privatisation tenders for state-owned lender Halkbank’s Halk Sigorta and Halk Hayat ve Emeklilik units, with a bids deadline of April 24.

Advertisements for the Privatisation Administration (OIB) tenders said they would be for a block sale of 93.49 percent stake in insurance company Halk Sigorta and 90 percent in the life insurance and pensions unit, or 100 percent if there is sufficient demand.