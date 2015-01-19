FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Halk insurance units' privatisation tender details unveiled
January 19, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish Halk insurance units' privatisation tender details unveiled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Official Gazette on Monday published details of block sale privatisation tenders for state-owned lender Halkbank’s Halk Sigorta and Halk Hayat ve Emeklilik units, with a bids deadline of April 24.

Advertisements for the Privatisation Administration (OIB) tenders said they would be for a block sale of 93.49 percent stake in insurance company Halk Sigorta and 90 percent in the life insurance and pensions unit, or 100 percent if there is sufficient demand.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Daren Butler

