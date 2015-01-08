FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Vakifbank to establish Islamic lender with capital worth $300 mln
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Vakifbank to establish Islamic lender with capital worth $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-run lender Vakifbank will apply to establish an Islamic lender with a paid-in capital amounting to $300 million in lira terms and a capital ceiling of 1 billion lira ($434 million), the bank said on Thursday.

Turkey has four non-state Islamic banks and state-owned Ziraat Bank has received regulatory approvals to establish an Islamic unit as well while Halkbank is also setting up an Islamic lender. ($1 = 2.3055 liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
