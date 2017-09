ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-run lender Vakifbank said on Thursday it had mandated six banks to issue dollar-denominated global medium term notes (GMTN) as part of a previously-announced $5 billion programme.

Vakifbank mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered Bank, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International and HSBC to arrange investor meetings starting on Jan. 19. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)