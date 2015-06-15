FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO of Turkey's largest Islamic bank quits as competition grows
June 15, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

CEO of Turkey's largest Islamic bank quits as competition grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Turkiye Finans, the largest Islamic bank in Turkey, told regulators that its chief executive Derya Gurerk had resigned from his position on Friday, an unexpected move at a time of growing competition in the sector.

Executive vice president Osman Celik would take over the role temporarily, the bank said in a regulatory filing without elaborating on the departure of Gurerk, who had served on the role since 2011.

A bank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Turkiye Finans, in which Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank is the largest shareholder, has a predominant focus on corporate banking and is one of four incumbent Islamic banks in the country.

These are being joined by the Islamic units from state-run lenders Halkbank, Ziraat Bank and Vakifbank.

This is expected to widen the reach of interest-free finance in the majority Muslim nation but is also raising concerns about the possible impact on the sector’s growth and profitability. (Repoting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
