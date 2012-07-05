Turkiye Finans H1 up 61 percent, sukuk eyed in 6-9 mths

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic bank Turkiye Finans’ net profit rose 61 percent year-on-year to 145 million lira ($80.3 million) in the first half and it plans a $300 million sukuk, or Islamic bond, issue in the next 6-9 months, said general manager Derya Gurerk.

Gurerk told Reuters its net profit target for the whole year was 278 million lira, up 20 percent from 2011. The bank said previously it planned a sukuk issue by the end of the year.

Gurerk said the bank, majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank, was focused on organic growth after a board decision last month to increase its capital by 122 percent to 1.78 billion lira ($986 million).