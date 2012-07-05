FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkiye Finans H1 up 61 percent, sukuk eyed in 6-9 mths
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2012 / 12:16 PM / in 5 years

Turkiye Finans H1 up 61 percent, sukuk eyed in 6-9 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic bank Turkiye Finans’ net profit rose 61 percent year-on-year to 145 million lira ($80.3 million) in the first half and it plans a $300 million sukuk, or Islamic bond, issue in the next 6-9 months, said general manager Derya Gurerk.

Gurerk told Reuters its net profit target for the whole year was 278 million lira, up 20 percent from 2011. The bank said previously it planned a sukuk issue by the end of the year.

Gurerk said the bank, majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank, was focused on organic growth after a board decision last month to increase its capital by 122 percent to 1.78 billion lira ($986 million).

$1 = 1.8060 Turkish liras Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.