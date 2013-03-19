Turkiye Finans set for 100 mln lira sukuk issue-bankers

ISTANBUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic bank Turkiye Finans is in the final stage of preparing a sukuk, or Islamic bond, issue which is planned to have a volume of around 100 million lira ($55 million), bankers said.

The bank, majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank, could make the issue within several weeks if market conditions are right, bankers said. Is Investment is mandated for the issue. ($1 = 1.8129 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler)