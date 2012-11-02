FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Turkiye Is Bankasi sells $500 mln in notes
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Turkiye Is Bankasi sells $500 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. on
Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mitsubishi and Standard
Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TURKIYE IS BANKASI

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT    MATURITY    11/07/2017  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.327    FIRST PAY   05/07/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.025 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/07/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 320 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE MID SWAPS     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

