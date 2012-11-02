New Issue-Turkiye Is Bankasi sells $500 mln in notes

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mitsubishi and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TURKIYE IS BANKASI AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 11/07/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.327 FIRST PAY 05/07/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.025 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/07/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 320 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE MID SWAPS NON-CALLABLE N/A