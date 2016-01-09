Turkmenistan's GDP growth slows to 6.7 pct in 2015

ASHGABAT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Turkmenistan’s gross domestic product grew 6.7 percent in 2015, President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov was quoted as saying by state television on Saturday, a slowdown from 10.3 percent in 2014.

The International Monetary Fund had forecast the Central Asian state’s gross domestic product growth to slow to 8.5 percent last year on the back of declining natural gas export revenues and lower public investment.

Russia planned to buy just 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Turkmen gas in 2015, down from about 40 bcm in 2008. It stopped importing gas from Turkmenistan altogether this month. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)