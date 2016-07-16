Turkmenistan's first-half GDP growth slows to 6.1 pct

ASHGABAT, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkmenistan's gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the first half of 2016 from 9.1 percent a year earlier, official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported on Saturday.

The Central Asian nation's gas-dominated economy has taken a hit from the decline in energy prices and Russia's decision to stop purchases of Turkmen gas.

The World Bank expects full-year economic growth in the former Soviet republic to slow to 5.0 percent in 2016 from 6.5 percent a year earlier. In 2013 and 2014, Turkmenistan's gross domestic product had grown at double-digit rates. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Clarke)