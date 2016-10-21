Turkmenistan's Jan-Sept GDP growth slows to 6.2 pct

ASHGABAT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Turkmenistan's gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 percent in January-September from 7.5 percent a year earlier, the Central Asian nation's state news agency reported on Friday.

The former Soviet republic's gas-dominated economy has taken a hit from the decline in energy prices and Russia's decision to stop purchases of Turkmen gas.

The International Monetary Fund expects full-year economic growth in Turkmenistan to slow to 5.4 percent in 2016 from 6.5 percent a year earlier. In 2013 and 2014, Turkmenistan's gross domestic product had grown at double-digit rates. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Larry King)