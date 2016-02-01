FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2016 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Turkmenistan limits money transfers abroad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASHGABAT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Turkmenistan, hit hard by the slump in the price of energy and commodities, has limited the amount of money its citizens can send abroad through the popular Western Union money transfer service, transfer clerks said.

The move follows an effective ban on the sales of cash foreign currency introduced last month as the Central Asian nation sticks to a fixed exchange rate, unlike its neighbours who have allowed sharp depreciations.

Clerks at two Western Union agents in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat told a Reuters correspondent on Monday that under new regulations they were required to check the sender’s payslips and make sure the transfer did not exceed his monthly pay.

The central bank could not be reached for comments on Monday and has not published new regulations.

Turkmenistan, whose main export is natural gas, devalued its manat currency by about 19 percent to 3.50 manats per dollar from Jan. 1, 2015, but other energy exporters have made bigger exchange rate adjustments.

Neighbouring Kazakhstan, also an exporter of hydrocarbons, has allowed its currency, the tenge, to lose almost half its value against the dollar since last August. Azerbaijan’s manat also fell by roughly the same amount last year. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
