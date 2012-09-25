FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turk Telekom says 300 mln euro allotted for acquisitions
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 25, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Turk Telekom says 300 mln euro allotted for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkish telecoms company Turk Telekom has allotted up to 300 million euros ($387 million) to its management board for acquisitions, new Chief Executive Officer Tahsin Yilmaz said on Tuesday.

The company considers acquisitions as part of its global growth strategy, Yilmaz told journalists. Yilmaz was appointed CEO earlier this month.

Turk Telekom shares were down 1.94 percent to 7.08 lira after the communications minister was quoted as saying Turkey was considering a public offering of a stake by the end of the year.

$1 = 0.7743 euros Writing by Daren Butler/Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.