FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turk Telekom Q2 net profit 629.6 mln lira, below f'cast
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 16, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Turk Telekom Q2 net profit 629.6 mln lira, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Turk Telekom, Turkey’s main landline operator, posted net income of 629.6 million lira ($348 million) in the second quarter, below a forecast of 675 million lira in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Profit was 505.7 million lira in the same period of 2011, according to an income statement filed with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sales were 3.18 billion lira versus 2.97 billion lira in the year-ago period, the statement also showed.

$1 = 1.81 liras Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.