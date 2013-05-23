FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish competition board probes Turk Telekom over charge cards
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

Turkish competition board probes Turk Telekom over charge cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Competition Board said on Thursday it would open a formal investigation into Turk Telekom after an initial probe of allegations that it had sold telephone charge cards to dealers at below cost levels.

Turk Telekom’s “TT Card” enables users to make calls within Turkey and abroad at preferential rates. Selling the cards to dealers at below cost could give Turkey’s main landline operator an unfair advantage against rivals.

Shares in Turk Telekom, which also has mobile phone and broadband businesses, fell 1.9 percent by 0655 GMT, broadly in line with the main Istanbul share index. The company has so far made no public comment on the allegations. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Nick Tattersall and James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.